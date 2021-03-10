SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $172,000 in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Monro by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MNRO stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

