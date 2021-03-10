BlackRock Inc. Has $119.79 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.38% of Kadant worth $119,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kadant by 35,614.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 37.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $183.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

