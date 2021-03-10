Bank of America Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to “Buy”

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Progyny has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,563 shares of company stock worth $21,952,471. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progyny by 33.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after buying an additional 451,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

