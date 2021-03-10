Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:APTD opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 660 ($8.62).
