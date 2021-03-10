Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:APTD opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 660 ($8.62).

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

