Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

CDMO opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $908.18 million, a P/E ratio of -160.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

