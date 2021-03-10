Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

