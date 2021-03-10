RPC, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RPC in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RES. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

NYSE RES opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

