xRhodium Trading Up 37.4% This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00007105 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.90 million and $10,334.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002613 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044255 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018518 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.