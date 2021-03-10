BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.38% of Core Laboratories worth $122,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

NYSE:CLB opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

