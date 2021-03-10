BlackRock Inc. Acquires 382,845 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $121,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 362.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.