US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,357,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research started coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TIMB opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TIM Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

