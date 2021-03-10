BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.32% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $125,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

