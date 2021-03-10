BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $123,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In other news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.