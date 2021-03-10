Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Upgraded to “B+” by TheStreet

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

