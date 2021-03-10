Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

