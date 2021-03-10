BlackRock Inc. Purchases 156,933 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of RadNet worth $128,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,625.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $944,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

