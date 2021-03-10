Raymond James Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.93.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

