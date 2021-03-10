Sheryl Pressler Sells 1,000 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sheryl Pressler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,117 shares in the company, valued at C$608,744.40.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.07. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.