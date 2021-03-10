Heinz Christoph Maeusli Acquires 1,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,211 shares in the company, valued at $301,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heinz Christoph Maeusli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli acquired 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $16,130.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Heinz Christoph Maeusli acquired 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $15,290.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli acquired 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.