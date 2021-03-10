Aperio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 229.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

