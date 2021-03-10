Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Koppers worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

