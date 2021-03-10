Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cannae by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cannae by 7.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

