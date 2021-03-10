Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,954,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,115,000.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

