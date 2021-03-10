Cormark Weighs in on Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDI. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TSE:BDI opened at C$3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

