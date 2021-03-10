VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

QQQN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,769,000.

