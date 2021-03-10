Aperio Group LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ELY opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

