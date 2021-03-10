Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

