Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SVBI opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Eric Keitz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

