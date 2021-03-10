Aperio Group LLC Sells 683 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 736.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

