GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

GCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

