Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) Increased by Analyst

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avivagen in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

CVE VIV opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Avivagen has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.78.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

