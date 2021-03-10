SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,143 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.13. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $163.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

