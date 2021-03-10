SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 16,338 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

MTRX stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

