Critical Analysis: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Solid Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 121.72%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential downside of 25.16%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -94.86% -82.17% Solid Biosciences N/A -194.22% -140.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -2.85 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -3.27

Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics beats Solid Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and viral diseases, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; ATA230 for cytomegalovirus; ATA368 for HPV; ATA520 for Wilms Tumor 1; and ATA621 for BK and JCV. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

