SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.