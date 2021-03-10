SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $183,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,712,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 182,949 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

