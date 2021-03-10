SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $196,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

