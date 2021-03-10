SG Americas Securities LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,911,000 after buying an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after buying an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,399,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,796,000 after acquiring an additional 247,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

