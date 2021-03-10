US Bancorp DE Sells 6,401 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,793,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLTR opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.