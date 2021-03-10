Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $508.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $550.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

