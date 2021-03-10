United States Steel Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of X opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

