Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $495.01 million, a P/E ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,725.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

