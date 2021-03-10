Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.