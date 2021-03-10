The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Insiders sold 553,256 shares of company stock worth $13,001,642 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.