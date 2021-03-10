1,000 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

