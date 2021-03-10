US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.