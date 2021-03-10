US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

