US Bancorp DE Invests $33,000 in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

