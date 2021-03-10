Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

