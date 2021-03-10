US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 2,000 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $8,417,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $308,992,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,688,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Skillz stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

