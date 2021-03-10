Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser Sells 366,286 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00.
Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.