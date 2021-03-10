Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser Sells 366,286 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

